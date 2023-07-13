IHCL partners with Tata Strive to open skill centre in Goa

Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of a specialised skill centre in Goa, in association with Tata Strive, to impart job-oriented skills to the youth in the region.

The centre, inaugurated by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, can provide five job-oriented courses across sectors, such as healthcare, hospitality, IT services and service technicians in electrical and air conditioning, to 400 people.

"This collaboration aligns seamlessly with IHCL's ESG + framework, Paathya, which aims to build a talent pool and bridge the employability gap. This centre will provide comprehensive training to aspiring individuals, enabling them to build successful careers in multiple sectors. We are delighted to partner with Tata Strive yet again to empower the youth in the region," IHCL Executive Vice President, human resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal, said in a statement. PTI SM TRB MR