IHCL signs hotel in Ayodhya

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd announced the signing of the third hotel in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on the day of the Ram temple inauguration.

Spread over 1.3 acre, the 150-key brownfield project will be branded as an Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) SeleQtions hotel, the hospitality group said in a statement.

"Ayodhya's remarkable transformation to a world-class pilgrimage destination, marked by the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, is poised to draw an influx of tourists from around the world," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

"We will now offer three distinct brands in Ayodhya of about 400 rooms and we are delighted to collaborate with KM Vyaparfor this SeleQtions hotel," he added.

With the addition of this, IHCL will have three hotels across SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Ayodhya. PTI SM SHW