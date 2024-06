New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday said it has signed a new property at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Taj branded hotel is a greenfield project with 150 rooms. It will feature all-day dining, a bar, two speciality restaurants and over 10,000 sq ft of banqueting space, among others, the company said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 26 hotels Uttar Pradesh under, including 13 under development, it added. PTI RKL SGC MR