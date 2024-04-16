IHCL signs new property at Pushkar in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Tuesday said it has signed a Taj-branded resort at Pushkar in Rajasthan.

The 110-key resort is situated near Pushkar Lake and Brahma Temple. It has over 7,500 square feet of ballroom space with flexible meeting areas. The resort stands as an ideal venue for both corporate conferences and social gatherings, IHCL said in a statement.

"The debut in Pushkar marks the opening of a new circuit while leveraging our presence in the region. We are delighted to partner with Master Resorts and Spa Private Ltd," IHCL Managing Director & CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

*** Radisson Hotel Group opens new property at Gopalpur, Odisha * Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday said it has opened its first hotel at Gopalpur in Odisha - Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals.

The 100-room, beachfront hotel features suites and villas with private pool access designed for comfort and relaxation, the company said in a statement.

"With its untapped tourism potential, Gopalpur holds the opportunity to uplift Odisha's tourism growth. This opening of Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals in Odisha reflects our focus on bringing global hospitality standards to the country's tier II and III regions, with the unwavering support of our valued partners," Radisson Hotel Group MD and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Nikhil Sharma said.