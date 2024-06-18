IHCL signs new property at Thimphu, expands presence in Bhutan

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed an 83-key hotel at Thimphu in Bhutan.

The new hotel will be rebranded to an IHCL SeleQtions, and this expansion strengthens the company's presence in Bhutan with three hotels under development, IHCL said in a statement.

"The country's growing popularity as a short-haul international getaway, particularly amongst Indian travellers, presents a significant opportunity for us," IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate & Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

**** Royal Orchid Hotels opens new property at Gurugram * Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd (ROHL) on Tuesday said it has opened a new hotel in Gurugram under the Regenta Inn brand.

The Regenta Inn, Gurugram is the company's fourth hotel in the National Capital Region and the second in Gurugram, ROHL said in a regulatory filing.

Located near Medanta-The Medicity, the new hotel makes it a convenient option for people from across the country travelling for medical tourism, it added.

"With 106 hotels under our management, the opening of Regenta Inn, Gurugram is in sync with our strategy to cater to diverse travellers, cutting across segments of business and leisure," ROHL Chairman and Managing Director Chander K Baljee said.