IHCL signs pact for 7 new Ginger hotels; adding 1,000 keys

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday announced the signing of a framework agreement for seven new Ginger hotels with Rajdarbar Group to expand the brand in key cities in north India, adding 1,000 keys.

The framework agreement for multi-hotel development with Rajdarbar Group reflects the widespread potential for the Ginger brand across metros, state capitals, commercial centres, industrial townships, pilgrimage destinations and leisure circuits, IHCL Executive Vice President, Real Estate & Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

The seven hotel sites will comprise a mix of greenfield and brownfield developments. This partnership commenced with the opening of 59-key Ginger Gurugram, Palam Vihar Haryana, the statement said.

The pipeline under this agreement will add over 1,000 keys across destinations, including Jaipur, Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan, Hisar and Karnal through fully fitted lease arrangements. PTI SM MR