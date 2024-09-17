IHCL signs resort at Barnala under Gateway

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed a resort at Barnala in Punjab under the Gateway brand.

Spread across 9 acres, Gateway Barnala will have 100 villas and rooms along with an all-day diner, a specialty restaurant, 7,000 sq ft banquet hall coupled with meeting rooms, among other facilities, the company said in a statement.

"This signing is in line with our strategy of growing IHCL's presence in Tier II and III cities in India. Barnala, a commercial and industrial centre bordering Ludhiana, is an emerging market in Punjab, IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, Suma Venkatesh said. PTI RKL SHW MR MR