IHCL signs two hotels in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 12 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company on Thursday announced the signing of a Vivanta and a Ginger hotel in Mahindra World City here.

The greenfield projects will be developed on three acres of land near Kolavai Lake, a company release said.

The 100-key Vivanta MWC will offer elegantly designed rooms and suites, an all-day diner and a specialty restaurant featuring a bar. A state-of-the-art wellness center with a gym and swimming pool, along with a versatile banquet space, will cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Ginger MWC will feature 200 contemporary rooms with a vibrant all-day dining cum bar and modern amenities like a gym and meeting facilities, it said.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said the company has been present in the city for over five decades.

"These signings are in line with our strategy of expanding our presence into emerging micro-markets of key metros. Such markets with planned industrial, residential and social infrastructure offer substantial opportunities for a multi brand hospitality development. Solidifying our presence in the city, both Vivanta and Ginger are well positioned to cater to the diverse demand of this integrated business city," he said.

Dr G P Subash, Founder and Director, Asbri Energy, added, "we are excited to collaborate with IHCL to bring the Vivanta and Ginger brands to Mahindra World City in Chennai. With a unique blend of amenities and services, these new hotels will provide the perfect abode for business travelers and tourists alike." With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have a presence of 22 hotels with six under development in Tamil Nadu.