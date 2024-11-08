IHCL, Tata Strive join hands with TTAADC to set up skill centre in Tripura

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday along with Tata Strive announced a partnership with Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to launch a skill centre in the state.

The collaboration will establish a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Khumulwng, West Tripura, to build career pathways in the hospitality sector for local youth and drive sustainable development in the region, IHCL said in a statement.

This skill development programme aims to bridge the employability gap in hospitality by empowering economically and socially disadvantaged youth. By equipping Tripura as tribal youth with industry-relevant skills, we are opening doors to meaningful careers and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the region, Gaurav Pokhariyal, IHCL Executive Vice President- Human Resource, said.

Following the success of the Hospitality CoE in Kamrup, Assam, this initiative will offer a comprehensive curriculum, with a focus on hands-on experience and industry-relevant skills development, in entry-level courses in Food and Beverage Service, Housekeeping Operations, Front Office, and Kitchen, he added.

IHCL partners and operates 38 skill centres across 19 states in India and is committed to training 1,00,000 youth by 2030. PTI SM SHW