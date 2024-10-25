IHCL ties up with Anita Mendiratta Foundation to empower women

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Anita Mendiratta Foundation (AMF) to provide funding for the Empower-Her Andhra Pradesh Sewing Project.

The partnership, which aims to uplift women from over 18 villages in Andhra Pradesh, will initially train 50 women from the villages surrounding Sattenapalle, Tiruvuru, and Hanuman Junction, with sewing skills to gain sustainable income, empowerment and independence, IHCL said in a statement.

"The Empower-Her Andhra Pradesh Sewing Project embodies IHCL's principles of Paathya of driving meaningful CSR impact by fostering long-term socio-economic growth. Through sustainable skill development, we aim to create a lasting change that uplifts individuals and promotes a more inclusive future," IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal said. PTI SM SHW