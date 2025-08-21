IHCL ties up with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata for redevelopment of 'Chotelal Ki Ghat'

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced its collaboration with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, for the redevelopment of 'Chotelal Ki Ghat' with an investment of up to Rs 5 crore.

Originally built in the 1870s on the Hooghly Riverfront in Kolkata, the project is being supported by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), IHCL said in a statement.

IHCL will invest up to Rs 5 crore towards the project aligned with the government's Namami Gange Programme and Swachhata initiatives.

"Chotelal ki Ghat holds deep historical and cultural significance for the people of West Bengal. The project aims... (at) enhancing its aesthetic and functional value, strengthening the community's bond with the river," IHCL Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Gaurav Pokhariyal, said.

The project will be undertaken in collaboration with heritage conservation bodies and will involve redevelopment through restoration and conservation, as well as beautification and landscaping of the Grade I Heritage site.

"This MoU with IHCL marks a significant step towards heritage-led development...the renovation...will not only restore its cultural essence but also enhance its appeal as a public and tourist destination," Rathendra Raman, Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, said.