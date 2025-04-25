IHCL to integrate Emversity's Bachelor's degree program students in select hotels

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Friday announced a partnership with Emversity, under which students enrolled in the higher education platform’s Bachelor’s degree programs will be integrated into IHCL hotels across Jaipur, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The 'work-integrated' model offers students classroom instruction during the first semester, followed by 2.5 years of full-time internship in key hotel operations such as Front Office, Housekeeping, and Food & Beverage Service.

Gaurav Pokhariyal, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), said, "As we continue to scale, partners like Emversity are instrumental in nurturing the next generation of talent for the industry".

Founder & CEO, Emversity, Vivek Sinha said, "Our collaboration with IHCL exemplifies the power of industry-academia integration. By embedding students within IHCL's world-class hotel ecosystem, we are enhancing their employability and setting a benchmark for practical, career-focused education".

Around 140 students will be on-boarded through the partnership this fiscal, with plans to scale across seven additional IHCL hotels from the next financial year. PTI RSN DR