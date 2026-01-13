IHCL to open 100-key Ginger hotel in Tuticorin

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday announced its foray into Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, with the signing of a 100-key greenfield Ginger hotel.

"Tuticorin is emerging as a key economic hub in South India, driven by its strong industrial base and new investments.

"The growth of mega projects in the automobile and energy sectors has created significant long-stay demand, making it an ideal market for Ginger's presence. We are delighted to partner with R Gajendran for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 28 hotels in Tamil Nadu, including 10 under development.

***** *Sampark Foundation to invest Rs 25 cr to improve edu outcomes in govt schools Sampark Foundation, founded by former Vice Chairman and CEO of HCL Technologies Anupama Nayar and Vineet Nayar, on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 25 crores to improve educational outcomes in government schools across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh.

This expansion will also include the deployment of an AI-based, real-time classroom monitoring and governance platform, planned to be rolled out across 80,000 government schools, Sampark Foundation said in a statement.

"The future of public education lies in the intelligent use of data, technology, and governance. The AI-based monitoring platform will enable education leaders at every level to respond faster, plan better, and ensure accountability where it matters most - in the classroom.

"This initiative represents a significant step towards institutionalising data-driven decision-making in government school systems," Sampark Foundation president K Rajeswara Rao said. PTI SM BAL BAL