IHCL unveils 15-key heritage retreat Hari Ganga Niwas in Uttarakhand

Mumbai: Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Monday said it has unveiled 15-key heritage retreat, Hari Ganga Niwas, under IHCL SeleQtions in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

"Hari Ganga Niwas strengthens our footprint in Uttarakhand and reflects our commitment to preserving heritage while creating authentic travel experiences.

"This restored 15-key heritage retreat is our sixth hotel in collaboration with the Prasad Group and extends our offering in the spiritual circuit of India," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 34 hotels in Uttarakhand, including 21 under development.