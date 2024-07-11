IHCL's ama Stays & Trails adds over 200 bungalows to portfolio

Mumbai, Jul 11 (PTI) Indian Hotel Company on Thursday said its homestay offering, ama Stays & Trails, has added more than 200 bungalows to the portfolio in over 15 states.

"In line with IHCL's strategy of achieving scale and being the most premium offering in the segments we operate in, ama our luxury homestay brand has today exceeded a 200 bungalow portfolio," Indian Hotel Company Ltd (IHCL) Executive Vice President, New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

The growth strategy has been two-pronged, penetrating into high-demand clusters like Goa and Maharashtra and building a footprint anchored around IHCL hotels to enable cross synergies and service excellence, she said.

"The development of homestay villas is witnessing an infusion of fresh capital via green field projects reflective of growing investor confidence. Today, over 65 per cent of the pipeline is in the nature of new builds," she added. ama Stays & Trails is a portfolio of 203 bungalows, with 97 bungalows under development.

* * * * * * JSW Group signs pact with MSRIT, Sharika Smartec to set up institution *JSW Group has signed an agreement with MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology (MSRIT) and Sharika Smartec to set up an institution focussed on smart grid technologies.

As per the tri-party agreement, JSW Group will provide the financial grant to the JSW Centre of Excellence (JSW-COE), Sharika Smartec will be a knowledge partner and support in establishing, operating and maintaining the centre.

MSRIT will actively take on the pivotal role of establishing the centre, JSW Group said in a statement.

Located in Bengaluru, the centre will serve as a hub for innovative research, training, and development in power systems, ultimately contributing to the growth and advancement of the industry.