IHCL's ama Stays & Trails opens new property in Kannauj in UP

Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) ama Stays & Trails, the premium homestay offering from Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Monday opened its 150th bungalow, Anand Bhawan Palace, Tirwa, Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

"Driven by the rising demand for private stays and immersive travel experiences, ama Stays & Trails continues to grow at an accelerated pace. This opening marks the brand's foray into Uttar Pradesh with its 150th bungalow in Kannauj, enriching our portfolio of authentic, heritage-infused stays that cater to the evolving preferences of today's discerning traveller," IHCL Executive Vice President - New Businesses and Hotel Openings, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

Anand Bhawan Palace, Tirwa, Kannauj originally built in 1929, is restored to offer six spacious suites, each named after timeless perfumes of Kannauj. PTI SM MR