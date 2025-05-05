IHCL's Q4 net profit rises 28% to Rs 562 cr

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company on Monday reported a 28.4 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 562.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

The country's largest hospitality firm had a net profit of Rs 438.33 crore on a consolidated basis in the year-ago period.

During the January-March 2025 quarter, Indian Hotels Company Limited's (IHCL) revenue from operations registered a 27.3 per cent growth to Rs 2,425.14 crore from Rs 1,905.34 crore a year ago.

However, its total expenses surged to Rs 1,764.26 crore against Rs 1,416.77 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing showed.

IHCL's revenue reporting segments include Hotel services and Air and Institutional Catering (Taj SATS, etc.).

IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said, "Q4 marks twelve consecutive quarters of record performance with consolidated hotel segment revenue reporting a strong growth of 13 per cent resulting in an EBITDA margin of 38.5 per cent".

The consolidated double-digit revenue growth for the year was driven by strong same-store performance and a 40 per cent increase in new businesses.

"IHCL set a new benchmark with 74 signings and 26 openings this fiscal and over 95 per cent of these signings were capital light," Chhatwal said.

He informed that in FY2026, IHCL will invest over Rs 1,200 crore towards the continued comprehensive asset management and upgradation programme and greenfield projects with a focus on the iconic brand Taj and digital capabilities.

"Looking ahead at FY2026, IHCL is poised to continue double-digit revenue growth, driven by strong same-store performance, sustained momentum in new businesses and 30 new hotel openings. The sector outlook remains strong, with demand outpacing supply, a recovery of foreign tourist arrivals and steady momentum across leisure, social and MICE segments," Chhatwal said.