IHCL's Taj debuts in Kruger National Park in South Africa

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Thursday announced the signing of three luxury wildlife lodges under its iconic Taj brand in the Balule Game Reserve, Kruger National Park in South Africa.

This signing marks IHCL's entry into luxury wildlife hospitality in South Africa with the three luxury lodges, including the 30-key Taj Lion Kings Hilltop Tented Camp, the 6-key Taj Lion Kings Bush Lodge, and the 6-key Taj Lion Kings River Lodge, the company said in a statement.

"Our foray into Kruger National Park offers travellers an authentic connection with nature through a responsible tourism approach. We are delighted to partner with OM USA LLC to bring this vision to life," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.