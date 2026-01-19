IHG Hotels and Resorts to bring 'Vignette Collection' to India

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) IHG Hotels and Resorts on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Hanu Overseas to bring its luxury and lifestyle brand, Vignette Collection, to India.

The 145-room Vignette Collection hotel in Panchkula, Haryana, is scheduled to open in early 2026, IHG Hotels and Resorts said in a statement.

"Introducing Vignette Collection to India is a significant milestone as we expand our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the country. Panchkula, with its strong year-round demand and economic vitality, presents the perfect landscape for our brand's entry.

"We are excited to elevate the hospitality offering here with a truly distinctive luxury experience," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

**** Myntra names Ritesh Mishra as Senior VP & Head of Category and Revenue Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce major Myntra on Monday said it has appointed Ritesh Mishra as Senior Vice President & Head of Category and Revenue, effective immediately.

Mishra will report to Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha.

He will head Myntra's category and revenue strategy and will also be a part of the company’s senior leadership team, according to a company statement.

Mishra brings in 25 years of experience and served as Deputy CEO at Lifestyle India Pvt Ltd. (Landmark Group) before this role.

"At Myntra, Ritesh will work closely with cross-functional teams to sharpen the company's value proposition, build enduring brand partnerships and continue delivering differentiated selection and experiences for consumers across fashion, beauty and lifestyle," the company said. PTI SM ANK DRR