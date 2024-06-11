IHG Hotels & Resorts inks 100-room Holiday Inn Resort Kufri in Himachal

Mumbai/New DelhI: Global hospitality company IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced the signing of a management agreement with Siddhya Hotels & Resorts for the development of 100-key Holiday Inn Resort Kufri in Himachal Pradesh.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Holiday Inn Resort Kufri in partnership with Siddhya Hotels & Resorts, which is slated to open in January 2026.

"The Kufri-Shimla region is a highly sought-after leisure and events destination in India. It attracts a diverse range of travellers, from leisure seekers to business guests attending conferences, and guests seeking destination weddings," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 45 hotels operating across five brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, with a strong pipeline of 50 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.

**** Hisense India appoints Pankaj Rana as CEO * Consumer electronics and home appliances maker Hisense India on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pankaj Rana as its Chief Executive Officer.

Rana, who has over two decades of experience is poised to lead Hisense India into its next growth phase, the company said in a statement.

"As CEO of Hisense India, Rana will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding the customer base, strengthening brand presence, and driving overall business growth," it said.

Prior to joining Hisense India, Rana worked across India, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with industry giants like LG, Panasonic, BenQ, and Reliance Retail.

Hisense is a China-based manufacturer of televisions. It is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, the US, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa. It has 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, and Czech, among others.