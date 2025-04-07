IHG Hotels & Resorts inks 130-key InterContinental Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed an agreement to develop a 130-room InterContinental Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

The company has signed a management agreement with So Hotels LLP to develop the property which is slated to open in the first quarter of 2029.

"Our globally recognised brand standards coupled with the owners' expertise in developing and operating exceptional hill-station hospitality experiences in North India, we are confident the property will become a preferred choice for guests," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 47 hotels operating across six brands in India and a pipeline of 60 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.