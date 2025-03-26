IHG Hotels & Resorts inks 181-key Crowne Plaza Resort Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Global hospitality group IHG Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday announced signing of a management agreement with Girija Land Ventures to develop 181-key Crowne Plaza Resort Jim Corbett in Uttarakhand.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, the signing marks the debut of the Crowne Plaza brand in Jim Corbett, IHG Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with Girija Land Ventures to launch Crowne Plaza Resort Jim Corbett. As one of India's most sought-after wildlife getaways and a rapidly emerging venue MICE opportunities, Jim Corbett is a natural fit for Crowne Plaza's premium offerings," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

IHG currently has 47 hotels operating across six brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, voco Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a strong pipeline of 60 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.

*** Airtel launches IPTV services across 2,000 Indian cities * Bharti Airtel on Wednesday launched its IPTV services in 2,000 cities in India.

In a release, the telco said, customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLiv, Zee5, 600 popular television channels, and Wi-Fi service at plans starting Rs 699.

"Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, launched its IPTV services in 2,000 cities in India offering customers the best large-screen viewing experience," the company said.

Airtel said new customers can enjoy IPTV on the purchase of new Wi-Fi plans while existing Airtel wi-fi customers can upgrade their plan to IPTV plans through the Airtel Thanks app. PTI SM MBI SHW