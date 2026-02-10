IHG Hotels & Resorts inks 45-key Garner Bhiwadi

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced the signing of a franchise agreement for Garner Bhiwadi, continuing the rapid rollout of its newest midscale conversion brand in India..

Scheduled to open in 2027, the 45-key hotel will be developed by Modest Structures and will be managed by United Hospitality Management (UHM), one of IHG's third-party management companies in India and the Middle East, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

"The momentum behind Garner in India reflects a strong strategic fit between the brand and the needs of both developers and travellers. Garner Bhiwadi is an important milestone as we launch the brand in the National Capital Region, and also mark the brand's fourth signing in India. In a high-demand industrial market like Bhiwadi, Garner's efficient model enables partners to quickly scale hospitality offerings that combine reliability with a strong return profile," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

IHG's newest midscale conversion brand, Garner offers quality stays at an accessible price point.

* * * * Illinois Tech to open Mumbai campus at Godrej Business District; first student intake in Fall 2026.

* US-based technology-focused research university Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) on Tuesday announced the opening of its new Mumbai campus in Mumbai.

The US university has been authorised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to set up a degree-granting campus in India.

Set to welcome its first cohort of students in fall 2026, the new Mumbai campus will offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in high-demand fields, including computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, and business.

Illinois Tech and Godrej & Boyce signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up the campus in the Godrej Business District in Vikhroli. PTI SM MR