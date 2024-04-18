IHG Hotels & Resorts inks Crowne Plaza hotel in Dehradun

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Global hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts on Thursday said it has signed a management agreement with IVY Hotels & Resorts to introduce a 110-key Crowne Plaza hotel in Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

The hotel is slated to open in April 2028.

"We are delighted to debut our premium brand, Crowne Plaza, in Dehradun in partnership with IVY Hotels & Resort.

"Dehradun has witnessed rapid economic growth due to its strategic location and has emerged as a key destination for the tourism and hospitality sector," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

Currently, IHG has 46 hotels operating across five brands in India, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a strong pipeline of 49 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years. PTI SM SHW