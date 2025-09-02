IHG Hotels & Resorts inks dual hotel signing, to add 420 keys to Bengaluru portfolio

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday said it has signed a management agreement with Hotel Chetan International to develop two new hotels in Bengaluru, which are expected to open in the first quarter of 2028 and will add over 420 keys in India.

The two properties are 210-key Crowne Plaza Bengaluru KIADB Aerospace Park and 210-key Holiday Inn Express Bengaluru KIADB Aerospace Park from the company's essentials collection, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Bengaluru with the addition of two strategically located hotels in the thriving KIADB Aerospace Park. This location is a key demand generator across business, leisure, and social segments," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

IHG currently has 51 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 72 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years. PTI SM MR MR