IHG Hotels & Resorts inks franchise pact to develop Holiday Inn Express Kottayam

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed a franchise agreement with KGA International Trades for the development of Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery, Kerala.

Slated to open in the first quarter of 2027, Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery will be an integral part of KGA Mall -- a mixed-use development currently under construction and will feature 90 well-appointed rooms, IHG Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

"We are excited to announce the signing of Holiday Inn Express Kottayam Changanassery, marking our continued growth across important secondary markets in India. This also marks our second collaboration with KGA Group, following the successful partnership for Crowne Plaza Kochi," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

IHG currently has 50 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 63 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years. PTI SM DRR