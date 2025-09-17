IHG Hotels & Resorts inks management pact for Holiday Inn Siliguri in WB

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday said it has signed a management agreement for 111-key Holiday Inn Siliguri, West Bengal, in partnership with Four Vedas Hotels & Resorts, a joint venture between Kaysons Group, Sagar Group and Golden Goenka Group.

"Siliguri's significance as a commercial and transit hub, along with its growing prominence in trade and MICE, makes it an ideal location for us to open a hotel.

"With its modern design, versatile offerings, and the trusted hospitality IHG is known for, the hotel will be a key addition to our expanding network in India," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director - South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

The hotel is expected to open in 2027, he added. PTI SM SHW