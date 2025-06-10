IHG Hotels & Resorts inks pact to develop 150-key Holiday Inn Ahmedabad in Gujarat

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday said it has signed a management agreement with Atithi Gokul Hotel Inns to develop a 150-key new hotel, Holiday Inn Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

The property is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2028, IHG Hotels & Resorts said in a statement.

"With our trusted brand and global distribution network, we are confident that the new hotel will be well-positioned to serve the needs of modern travellers in the city as well as drive strong returns for the owners," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said. PTI SM SHW