IHG Hotels & Resorts inks pact to develop Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pithampur in MP

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Kevit Retreats for the development of 150-key Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

The property is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2028, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

"The signing of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Pithampur reinforces our focus on tapping into new markets and bridging the gap for world-class branded hospitality experiences.

"Pithampur, located in Madhya Pradesh, has emerged as a key industrial powerhouse, particularly in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors. We are pleased to partner with Kevit Retreats for this upcoming project," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director - South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

IHG currently has 50 hotels operating across six brands in India and a strong pipeline of 63 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years. PTI SM SHW