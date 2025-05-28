IHG Hotels & Resorts opens Crowne Plaza Lucknow

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Wednesday said it has opened 110-key Crowne Plaza Lucknow, its 50th operational hotel in the country.

"This is a significant milestone that reflects our deep commitment to the country. While mainstream brands such as Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Garner continue to remain our growth drivers in the country, we are strengthening our premium and luxury portfolio with our iconic and well-established brands such as Crowne Plaza, InterContinental, and Six Senses," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, MEA and Southwest Asia, Haitham Mattar said in a statement.

With this, IHG currently has 50 hotels operating across five brands in India and a strong pipeline of close to 70 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years.

*** IHCL inks 101-key Gateway hotel in Rajasthan's Nathdwara * Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a 101-key Gateway hotel in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

"Nathdwara offers a unique blend of spirituality, culture, and scenic beauty, making it an ideal destination for pilgrims and tourists. This signing is in line with our strategy to expand in key spiritual hubs.

"We are delighted to partner with Madan Singh Chauhan for this project," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL will have 31 hotels in Rajasthan, including eight under development. PTI SM SHW SHW