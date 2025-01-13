IHG Hotels & Resorts signs 100-key hotel in Odisha's Puri

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Ananya Group to develop a 100-key Holiday Inn hotel in Puri, Odisha, which is scheduled to open in late 2028.

Advertisment

"We are thrilled to partner with Ananya Group (Prabhukrupa Estates and Properties), an established and leading group in real estate developments and hotel industry, to bring the iconic Holiday Inn brand to Puri. With its strategic location, Holiday Inn Puri will cater to spiritual and leisure tourists, along with MICE opportunities year-round," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

IHG currently has 46 hotels operating across brands -- Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, voco Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express -- in India, and a strong pipeline of 58 hotels due to open in the next 3-5 years.

*** Hilton inks DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Chandigarh * Global hospitality company Hilton on Monday said it has signed a pact for its first DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Chandigarh with DoubleTree by Hilton Chandigarh Kakrali.

Advertisment

Developed in partnership with Mubarakpur Farming Company, the hotel is set to open in 2025, the company said in a statement.

"DoubleTree by Hilton is expanding rapidly across India with 11 hotels currently trading and a further eight in the pipeline, making the brand a significant part of our estate. We look forward to bringing our signature DoubleTree hospitality to Chandigarh," Hilton Senior Vice President, Development, APAC, Clarence Tan said.

Hilton's portfolio of trading and pipeline hotels in South Asia now stands at 56, reflecting the company's strong growth trajectory in the region. PTI SM SHW