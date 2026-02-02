IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring its premium brand, voco to Lucknow in UP

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Rajdeep Infra and Sales for the development of 135-key voco Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, which is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2029.

"This signing is a strategic step in expanding our premium portfolio in India's integral state capitals. Lucknow's dynamic growth as an administrative, educational, and business destination makes it an ideal market for voco's contemporary and distinctive hospitality," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

IHG currently has 51 hotels operating across six brands in India.

* * * * ** SBI contributes Rs 2.1 cr for healthcare initiatives in Maha districts *Country's largest lender SBI on Monday announced that it has contributed Rs 2.1 crore towards a slew of healthcare initiatives in the Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.

The interventions include donation of a cardiac ambulance worth Rs 26.49 lakh to Thane's Matoshree Gangubai Sambhaji Shinde Hospital, and installations of sanitary pad incinerators and water purifiers, as per an official statement. PTI SM AA MR