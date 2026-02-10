IHH Healthcare, Fortis launch initiative to strengthen healthcare innovation ecosystem

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) IHH Healthcare on Tuesday launched an initiative with its subsidiary Fortis Healthcare to accelerate the deployment of patient-centric, technology-enabled solutions across India's hospital ecosystem.

The initiative is part of IHH's broader innovation strategy and was first introduced in October last year as the IHH Global Incubator.

Now formalised and launched as 'IHH Catalyst' in partnership with Fortis, the programme seeks to bridge a critical gap in India's healthcare innovation journey, moving promising health-tech and med-tech startups beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept into real-world clinical validation, hospital adoption, and scalable implementation, IHH Healthcare said in a statement.

"By anchoring this initiative in India with Fortis, our primary healthcare platform in the country, we aim to support innovations that strengthen patient outcomes, empower clinicians, and contribute meaningfully to the future of healthcare delivery in India and across the Asia Pacific region," IHH Healthcare Group Chief Corporate Officer Ashok Pandit said.

The initiative targets early-growth to enterprise-ready startups, with solutions ready for pilots, proofs-of-concept, and deployment within hospital systems.

"At Fortis, we see this as an opportunity to enable scalable, technology-led solutions that improve quality of care, operational efficiency, and access, while positioning India as a global centre for healthcare innovation," Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said. PTI MSS MR