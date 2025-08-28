IHH Healthcare to add 2k beds in India by 2028

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Multinational healthcare provider IHH Healthcare on Thursday said it plans to add around 2,000 new beds in India by 2028 as it unveiled a new brand identity aiming to bring greater clarity and cohesion across its international network.

In India, IHH, through Fortis Healthcare and Gleneagles Healthcare, has a combined network of 35 hospitals and over 5,000 beds in 11 states.

Globally, it has 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals across ten countries.

"With enhanced operational scale, clinical excellence, and geographical reach, IHH is harnessing operational and financial efficiencies to power its ambitious plan of adding around 2,000 new beds in India by 2028," IHH Healthcare said in a statement.

IHH Healthcare CEO Prem Kumar Nair highlighted that with the refreshed identity, the company is embracing its role as a multinational healthcare leader, shaping the future of care by driving meaningful innovation, powerful synergies and strategic partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem.

In July, IHH announced a strategic collaboration between its India subsidiaries Fortis Healthcare Limited and Gleneagles Healthcare Under the collaboration, Fortis will manage the operations of five out of six hospitals under the Gleneagles India network. PTI MSS MSS SHW