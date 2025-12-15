IHH Healthcare to expand India capacity to 7,000 beds by 2028

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) IHH Healthcare on Monday said it remains on track to expand its capacity by more than one-third to around 7,000 beds in the country by 2028, following the closure of the open offer for an additional stake in Fortis Healthcare.

Post the open offer, IHH’s shareholding stands at 31.17 per cent and 62.73 per cent in Fortis Healthcare and Malar Hospitals, respectively.

"The completion of the Fortis open offer allows us to move decisively into the next phase of growth in India. This comes at a pivotal time as IHH undertakes a group-wide transformation to future-proof our business,” IHH Healthcare Group CEO Prem Kumar Nair said.

The company is well positioned to accelerate innovation, strengthen patient care, and deliver long-term value in India’s fast-evolving healthcare landscape, he added.

"Through strategic collaborations, including deeper synergies between Fortis Healthcare and Gleneagles Healthcare India, we aim to unlock operational efficiencies and elevate care delivery for patients across the country,” Nair said.

The healthcare firm is scaling its footprint and remains on track to expand capacity by more than one-third to around 7,000 beds by 2028, said Ashok Pandit, Group Chief Corporate Officer, IHH Healthcare.

Having 35 hospitals and over 5,000 beds spanning 11 states, IHH is leveraging operational and financial synergies to fuel its goal of adding around 2,000 new beds by 2028.

IHH has a presence in 10 countries including Malaysia, Singapore, Turkiye, India and Greater China. PTI MSS MSS DR DR