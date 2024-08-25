IHHA AGM to be held in TN on Sep 19-20

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) The 23rd Annual General Meeting and 11th Annual Convention of the Indian Heritage Hotels Association (IHHA) will be held on September 19-20 in Tanjore, Tamil Nadu.

This will be the first that the IHHA AGM and Convention will be held outside Rajasthan, an IHHA official said in a statement.

The theme of the AGM and convention will be 'Revitalizing Indian Heritage', as per the statement.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Tourism Minister, Government of Tamil Nadu, K Ramachandran. The event will be chaired by President Emeritus of IHHA, HH Gaj Singh, the statement added. PTI AG TRB