iHub Robotics to open humanoid robotics plant in Kerala; raises Rs 4.3 cr in pre-seed funding

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) iHub Robotics, India's humanoid robotics startup, has raised Rs 4.3 crore in pre-seed funding from US investors, a top company official said on Wednesday.

With the fresh capital, the company is set to establish India's largest humanoid robotics manufacturing facility in Kerala, reinforcing its vision to make India a global leader in robotics and AI-driven automation, iHub Robotics CEO Athil Krishna said.

"This funding is a significant step toward realising our dream of Physical AI, where intelligent robots seamlessly integrate into industries to enhance human capabilities," Krishna said.

With the expansion, the company aims to generate over 150 new jobs in the next two years, driving India's deep-tech revolution forward, Krishna added.

iHub Robotics already exports its semi-humanoid robot, Tara Gen-1, to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The robot, built with AI and robotics technology, is designed to operate in hospitality, healthcare, airports, railway stations, and various customer service roles, enhancing efficiency and automation in these industries.