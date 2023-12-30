IIBF ties up with FPSB India to advance financial planning education

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), the professional body for the banking and finance sector in India, has entered into an agreement with FPSB India to advance financial planning education.

Under this partnership, candidates who have successfully acquired the CAIIB qualification from IIBF will be exempted from passing the first three modules of Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Certification and become eligible to enrol in FPSB India's Integrated Financial Planning module through the Challenge Pathway, a joint statement said.

To qualify for this pathway, Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB) qualified candidates must also have a valid three-year experience in banking and financial services, it added.

FPSB (Financial Planning Standards Board) India offers the globally recognised CFP certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards, it said. PTI DP BAL BAL