IIFCL set to cross milestone of Rs 1 lakh cr loan book in FY26-27, says MD Rohit Rishi

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) is set to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore loan book milestone in FY2026-27, driven by a strong project pipeline, its Managing Director Rohit Rishi has said.

"As on December 31, 2025, IIFCL's loan book stood at Rs 80,515 crore. Based on our current trajectory and the strength of our project pipeline across sectors, we expect the loan book to cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone before the end of FY27," the newly appointed MD told PTI in an interview.

He also exuded confidence of doubling the asset book in the next three financial years.

This growth will be supported by disciplined appraisal standards, improved asset quality, and enhanced resource mobilisation strategies, he said.

"Our focus is not merely on expanding the balance sheet, but on building a high-quality, diversified, and resilient portfolio aligned with national infrastructure priorities," he said.

To fund the company's growth plan, Rishi said, IIFCL would raise resources both domestically and from overseas markets.

"Our strategy is to build a diversified and cost-effective long-term funding base aligned with infrastructure financing needs. In addition to domestic resources, we have mobilised resources from leading multilaterals such as ADB, KfW, JICA, EIB, and the World Bank," he said.

Going forward, he said, "We are exploring a blended finance facility and our debut Green Bond issuance. We are also in the process of seeking approval for raising around USD 1 billion as long-term commercial debt without sovereign guarantee, in collaboration with MIGA, a World Bank Group entity, which would result in reduction in financial burden on the public exchequer." Currently, IIFCL is 100 per cent owned by the central government.

Established in 2006, it provides long-term financial assistance to viable infrastructure projects.

The authorised and paid-up capital of the company stood at Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 9,999.92 crore, respectively, as of March 31, 2025.

IIFCL has been registered as an NBFC-ND-IFC with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since September 2013 and follows the applicable prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India.

IIFCL reported a 39 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,165 crore for the fiscal year ended in March 2025 against Rs 1,552 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company recorded its all-time high performance, for the fifth year in a row, with record Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 2,776 crore, recording a growth of 37 per cent over the previous year's Rs 2,029 crore.

In the previous financial year, the company recorded its highest-ever annual sanctions and disbursements of Rs 51,124 crore and Rs 28,501 crore, respectively.

Building on this strong performance, IIFCL continues to sustain its growth momentum and is on track to surpass the previous year's results. As of January 31, 2026, annual sanctions have already reached Rs 53,217 crore, with disbursements at Rs 25,470 crore.