IIFL Finance emerges as second largest gold loan NBFC

New Delhi: Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) IIFL Finance has become the second largest gold loan provider surpassing Manappuram Finance.

"The gold loan portfolio has crossed Rs 23,690 crore assets under management (AUM), surpassing Manappuram Finance at Rs 20,809 crore worth of gold loan AUM.

"This has cemented IIFL Finance's position as the second largest gold loan provider in India in terms of AUM," IIFL Finance head of Gold Loan Business Saurabh Kumar, said.

The market leader in gold loans is Muthoot Finance with an AUM of Rs 66,089 crore, as of September 2023.

Kumar said, "the company has about 18.6 lakh customers and over 70 per cent of our customers are repeat customers helped by customer centric approaches like repayment grace period, no foreclosure charges, transparency in dealings and proactive customer need identification." The company expects a 25-27 per cent increase in gold loan in FY'24, he said.

IIFL Finances provides gold loans through 1,486 towns and rural areas across 25 states and 4 Union Territories to salaried, self-employed and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) customer segments.

Besides, gold loan, IIFL Finance offers affordable home loan, microfinance loans and business loans and has a consolidated AUM of Rs 73,066 crore.