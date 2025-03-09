IIFL Finance opens 7 'Shakti' branches on Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) NBFC firm IIFL Finance has opened seven new gold-loan branches run by female employees across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Branded as 'Shakti' branches, the new outlets celebrate the strength and resilience of women who drive social and economic change in their communities, IIFL Finance said in a statement.

These branches will cater to all borrowers, offering special benefits and financial literacy programmes tailored for female entrepreneurs, it added.

Each 'Shakti' branch is staffed entirely by women, providing employment opportunities to up to forty female professionals, it said.