IIFL Finance Q1 profit falls 19 pc to Rs 274 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 19 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 274 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The financial services firm, which is into gold loan business, had earned a net profit of Rs 338 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its consolidated total income during the quarter rose to Rs 2,959 crore as compared with Rs 2,633 crore in the year-ago period, IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income of IIFL Finance, which offers a range of loans and mortgages, increased to Rs 2,720 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 2,058 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to 2.3 per cent as against 2.2 per cent at the end of June 2024.

Total CRAR stood at 18.28 per cent as on June 30, 2025 as against minimum regulatory requirement of 15 per cent, it said. PTI DP HVA