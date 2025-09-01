IIFL Home Finance appoints Ajay Sachdewa as Group Chief Business Officer, Aarti Upadhyay as CHRO

Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) IIFL Home Finance on Monday announced the appointment of Ajay Sachdewa as Group Chief Business Officer and Aarti Marwaha Upadhyay as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

With over two decades of experience in financial services and housing finance, including leadership roles at Axis Bank, HDFC Ltd, and HDFC Sales, Sachdewa will be responsible for driving business strategy, enhancing sales productivity, and deepening customer engagement.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Upadhyay will lead talent management, leadership development, as well as cultural transformation initiatives. She has previously served as Chief People Officer at Devyani International and held senior roles at Walmart, Lenskart, and Religare Enterprises, among others.

"These strategic appointments reinforce the company’s commitment to accelerating growth while fostering a purpose-driven, people-first culture," the company said in a statement. PTI DRR MR MR