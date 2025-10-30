IIFL Home Finance appoints Girish Kousgi as MD, CEO

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) IIFL Finance on Thursday said its subsidiary IIFL Home Finance has appointed Girish Kousgi as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is effective October 30, 2025, IIFL Finance said in a statement.

Prior to this, Kousgi was MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance.

In his new role, Kousgi will be responsible for leading the company's entire business operations, including home loans, non-home loan segment, MSME loans, and construction finance, it said.

With his appointment, IIFL Home Finance aims to further strengthen its leadership position in the affordable housing finance segment and accelerate its growth trajectory across business verticals, it said.