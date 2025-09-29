IIFT launches programme on trade negotiations for govt officials

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the Commerce Ministry, on Monday said it has started a programme on trade negotiations for government officials.

The programme is designed to strengthen the negotiation skills of government officials and bolster India's global trade engagement, it added.

With the increasing number of free trade agreements (FTAs), negotiating skills are important as they involve officials from different departments.

India is negotiating several agreements with several countries, including the US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and the European Union (EU).

IIFT Vice Chancellor Rakesh Mohan Joshi said the institute is also developing 30 case studies on bilateral trade and FTAs.

Program Director Rohit Mehtani said this programme reflects IIFT's continuing commitment to building the capacity of government officials in the complex area of international trade negotiations.

"The participants will gain practical insights and tools to negotiate more effectively in multilateral and bilateral forums," he added. PTI RR BAL BAL