IIHMR Foundation in MoU to support healthcare startups

Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) IIHMR Startups, an initiative of IIHMR Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (BMCHRC) and HCG Hospital, Jaipur, to provide support and growth opportunities to healthcare startups.

Key areas of focus will include clinical research, device validation, technology implementation and comprehensive support for corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, IIHMR Foundation Co-Founder P R Sodani said.

"The collaboration with Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and HCG Hospital will allow both institutes to exchange expertise and resources, and further build on each other's strength. This will prove to be a stride between academic know-how and industry innovation," he said. PTI SDA TRB