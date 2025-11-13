IIHS launches centre for material, sustainable development

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) on Thursday said it has launched a new centre dedicated to helping India navigate the growing complexity of materials in its ambitious journey towards rapid national transformation.

IIHS also launched the inaugural report of Dravya - the IIHS Centre for Materials and Sustainable Development - titled "Material-Intensive and Globally Entangled Nature of India's Development Ambitions", and analysed why India's material economy defines its economic resilience, sustainability and global competitiveness.

The centre's thematic priorities include mapping material needs, strengthening governance frameworks, enhancing economic resilience, as well as embedding equity, inclusion and climate resilience in a material transition towards a just and prosperous future.

*** The Wealth Company launches multi asset allocation fund * The Wealth Company on Thursday announced the launch of its multi asset allocation fund.

The fund will balance equity, debt, and commodities, including gold and silver, within a dynamic allocation framework, and the new fund offering will be open from November 19 to December 3, as per a statement. PTI SID SM SHW