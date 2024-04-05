IIIT-B introduces PG certification programme for non-techies

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The International Institute of Information Technology, Bangalore (IIIT-B) on Friday said it has introduced an online post-graduate certificate programme in Cloud and DevOps, which is powered by upskilling platform upGrad.

Advertisment

The enrolments for the 8-month online course programme are set to commence its first cohort on June 30, 2024.

The online programme will offer in-depth coverage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, including concepts tested in AWS and Azure exams.

The course will provide an introduction to various cloud platforms, focussing on DevOps principles and advanced concepts like DevSecOps and SynOps.

During each module, learners will be able to deploy web applications and undergo extensive hands-on training, developing core DevOps skills and learning to design scalable microservices architectures, implement robust monitoring and logging, and utilize AI tools for code analysis, security enhancement, and process automation.

"The launch of this programme is a direct response to the surging demand for DevOps and Cloud computing that we’ve been observing. In the last one year, we’ve seen nearly 1.4 lakh learners sign up for our free Tech & Data courses, and hence, this programme with IIIT-B will strike the right chord with tech and even non-tech enthusiasts," said Mayank Kumar, co-founder and MD, upGrad. PTI ANK DR