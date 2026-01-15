IIJS Bharat - Signature 2026 generates business worth Rs 75,000 cr: GJEPC

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Thursday said the 18th edition of the IIJS Bharat - Signature 2026, a business-to-business trade fair, generated business worth Rs 75,000 crore.

The 4-day exhibition, which concluded on January 12, attracted over 25,000 trade buyers from more than 800 Indian cities, 1,400 international buyers from 40 countries, and 12 high-level delegations.

"The estimated Rs 75,000 crore in business is expected to be generated from this edition underscores the scale, credibility, and momentum of India's gem and jewellery industry.

"With sustained demand across all jewellery categories, we remain firmly on course towards our long-term vision of achieving USD 100 billion in exports by 2047, driven by innovation and global partnerships," GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said in a statement.

Bhansali further noted a notable shift toward 18-karat gold, even in regional markets that traditionally preferred 22-23 karat purity, while 14-karat and 9-karat options faced limited acceptance in tier III and IV towns due to cultural value concerns.

GJEPC also launched 'JewelStart' at IIJS Bharat - Signature 2026, a new GJEPC initiative to mentor startups and emerging entrepreneurs in the jewellery sector. PTI SM DRR