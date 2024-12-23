IIL ties up with BioPrime to introduce biological product 'Relieve' in India

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Monday said it has partnered with Pune-based BioPrime Agro Solutions to bring the latter's biological product 'Relieve' in the country.

Relieve, a patented biological formulation, is an innovative pure concentrate seaweed and botanical extract-based product meant for improving crop health and boost yield, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Insecticides India Ltd Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said, "This product will empower farmers to strengthen the corp yields sustainably, which is crucial in today's agricultural landscape where efficiency and environmental care go hand in hand." BioPrime CEO Renuka Diwan said the strategic partnership will accelerate innovation and deliver high value to farmers by minimising the risk associated with abiotic stress and limiting yields. PTI LUX TRB